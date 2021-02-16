CHAMPAIGN — Stella Mae (Neal) Munds, 91, of Champaign passed away Friday (Feb. 12, 2021) at Carriage Crossing Senior Living of Arcola.
Stella was born on Feb. 10, 1930, the daughter of Fenton and Goldie (Henke) Neal. Stella graduated from Kinmundy High School in 1948. Later that year, she moved to the Champaign area to attend cosmetology school. While in Champaign, she met her husband, Richard. Stella and Richard were united in marriage on Valentine’s Day 1950. Richard preceded her in death in 2003.
Stella worked for Unit 4 schools for several years and then for McKinley Health Center at the University of Illinois for 22 years until retirement.
Stella is survived by her sons, Danny L. Munds of Champaign and Ken D. Munds (Brenda) of Arthur; five grandchildren, Autumn Reinhart, Brooke Wacker, Lucas Munds, Brittany Yoder and Jordan Downs; 11 great-grandchildren; one brother, Clarence; sisters, Maxine and Velma; and several nieces and a nephew.
Stella was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; one brother, Buddy; and two sisters-in-law, Mary and Velma Lou.
Stella’s greatest joy was her family. She was a lover of children and could often be seen with a lap full, no matter how big or small they were. One of the things she always looked forward to were the bi-yearly family reunions.
Stella enjoyed being in her yard tending her flowers and visiting with her neighbors, especially her good friend, Sandie. She and Richard would often do some traveling in their retirement years. She attended Brown Christian Church in Kinmundy in her youth and always referred to it as her “home.” She attended First Christian Church after she moved to Champaign and spent many years enjoying her church family and friends.
Stella lived her last three years at Carriage Crossing in Arcola, where she became a favorite with that sweet smile, and was loved by all.
Services to celebrate Stella’s life will be on Thursday, Feb. 18, at 11 a.m. at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. The family will be available to greet friends and family at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens, rural Champaign.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.