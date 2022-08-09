HOMER — Stella Louise Pitts, 75, of Homer passed away at 5:50 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at noon Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Freese Funeral Home, Sidney. Burial will be in GAR Cemetery, Homer. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the funeral home.
Louise was born March 9, 1947, in Barren County, Ky., a daughter of Sydney and Melvina Key. She married Thomas “Bud" Pitts on July 21, 1962, in Danville; he preceded her in death on Sept. 22, 1994.
Surviving are a son, Troy (Becky) Pitts of Homer; a daughter, Angie Pitts of Urbana; four grandchildren, Halee Schwanke of Homer, Dreyden Shelton of Urbana, Kendyll Pitts of Urbana and Jordyn Davis of Urbana; and five siblings, Sue (Dean) Wolfe of Danville, Bobby (Debbie) Key of Ridge Farm, Edna Eads of Catlin, Junior (Brenda) Key of Beloit, Wis., and Becky Scott of Cave City, Ky.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Bessie Robertson, Annie Phillips, Helen Thomas and Frankie Pitts; and five brothers, James Key, Bill Key, Roger Key, Larry Key and Randy Key.
She was employed at Fontana Nursing Home, Urbana. and Gary’s Pizza in Homer. She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren, and watching the Chicago Cubs.
Memorials may be made to Circle of Friends, Champaign.
