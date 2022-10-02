URBANA — On Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, Stephan Kalman Borbely, loving son, brother, husband and uncle, passed away at the age of 95 at University Rehabilitation Center, Urbana.
Stephan was born in Papa, Hungary, on March 1, 1927, to parents Maria Nemeth (mother) and Kalman (father). He married the love of his life, Kathleen, in 1954. On Christmas Eve of 1956, Stephan left his home country of Hungary and came to the United States with his brother, Thomas, and late wife, Kathleen, to find freedom from the communist takeover.
Stephan lived a full life, sharing his love for classical music and opera with those he held dear. He often attended outings at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts. He enjoyed reading poetry, and his passion for Shakespeare’s sonnets and poems shined bright within him. He admired gardening and shared the fruits of his labor. Stephan was chef-worthy with impressive recipes and enjoyed hosting and entertaining. Stephan had a deep love for the game of bridge. He achieved the rank of lifelong master. He was very well-known in the bridge community as a respected opponent and partner.
Stephan was inquisitive, a knowledge seeker, a philosopher and a philonist. He was always eager to learn and educate, believing knowledge was the most beautiful thing in the world. He worked at the University of Illinois in the research department and studied the cochlear, noting the aspects that make it a key role in the process of auditory transduction. He appreciated and adored studying European history and was unmatched in his knowledge of astrology.
Stephan is survived by his brother, Thomas, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, Maria Nemeth and Kalman; loving wife, Kathleen; brother, George; and sister, Gabi.
Stephan was a loving and kind man. No matter how long Stephan walked this Earth, it would have never been enough time. He will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life will be held in Stephan’s honor on Oct. 7 at Jupiter's at the Crossing from 5 to 7 p.m.