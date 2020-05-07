CHAMPAIGN — Stephan Alan Miller, 67, passed away on Sunday (May 3, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. He was born on May 28, 1952, in Danville to George and Edna (Wax) Miller.
Stephan is survived by his life partner, Paul Bover of Champaign; siblings, Kenneth (Darlene) Miller of Cayuga, Ind., Dee Anna (Richard) Brickel of Bryan, Ohio, Curtis (Lana) Miller of Cape Coral, Fla., Cathy (Phil) Brookshier of Indianola, Marian (John) Wood of St. Augustine, Fla., Gail (Steve) Tovey of Georgetown, Jeff Miller of Georgetown, Elena Lock of Quincy, Rose Bover of Quincy and Raquel Karpinski of Roselle; aunt, Wilmetta Feezor of Indianola; 16 nieces and nephews; and several cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Steve retired on Nov. 30, 2018, from Windsor West Apartments, where he was employed as a maintenance technician. Steve graduated from Georgetown High School.
He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and always managed to bring a smile to each person’s face. He also enjoyed gardening, listening to music and painting. Steve had a kind heart and was always there to help a family member or friend.
The family will hold a private celebration of life at a later date. Cremation arrangements have been assigned to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Please join Stephan’s family in sharing memories on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.