OGDEN — Stephanie Costa, 33, of Ogden passed away Sept. 30, 2021.
Stephanie was born March 28, 1988, in Kansas City, Mo., to Michael J. Costa and Sharon Oxley.
Stephanie is survived by her sister, Christina Costa; loving son, Axel; loved daughter, Lacey; cousins, Linda and Joey; friends who loved her much; foster mom, Cyndi McCloud; and longtime good friends, Rachael Mengarelli, Myra Monte, Adele Allen and Theresa (Allen) Houmes.
Stephanie was preceded in death by her father, Michael J. Costa III; mother, Sharon Oxley; and great-uncle, Joseph Costa.
It's not how long the flower blooms, but how beautifully. Stephanie was beautiful inside and out. She had a witty sense of humor that could light up any room. She attended the University of Illinois for her master’s degree in psychology and later worked in human resources. She also did her internship with United Airlines; through this she traveled the world for a year and met and explored many interesting people and places. While in Cancun, she ziplined and rode ATVs. She was a good listener and, overall, a good person who always tried to do her best. God gave Stephanie her life because she was strong enough to live it.
Farewell Stephie! We will honor your request to be sprinkled in the ocean, and then you can travel the whole world! WE LOVE YOU!
Cremation rites have been accorded and private family services will be held Nov. 6 from 3 to 6 p.m. The family has entrusted Illiana Cremation Society to assist them in celebrating Stephanie’s life. Condolences may be shared with the family on her everlasting memorial page at illianacremationsociety.com.