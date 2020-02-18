CHAMPAIGN — Stephanie Sutton-McNutt, 50, of Champaign passed away suddenly on Wednesday (Feb. 12, 2020). She was born in Lincoln, Ill., on Jan. 17, 1970, the daughter of Stephen and Mary Sutton.
She was a graduate of Fisher High School (Class of 1988) and later graduated from Lake Land College in Mattoon with a degree in business management. She has been employed with Vesuvius in Champaign for the past six years.
Stephanie loved to laugh and was a woman who loved with all her heart. Her children and grandchildren meant everything to her; she enjoyed throwing elaborate parties for them and loved decorating for the holidays.
She enjoyed attending sporting events for her children and grandchildren, going to concerts, crafting and shopping. Stephanie’s laugh and beautiful smile will be dearly missed by the lives that she has touched.
Stephanie is survived by her father, Stephen (Jan) Sutton of Pensacola, Fla.; mother, Mary Sutton of Walland, Tenn.; brothers, Stephen Sutton Jr. and Wayne Sutton of Walland, Tenn.; stepsiblings, Diane Kocher of Gifford, Debbie Williams of Louisville, Ky., and Tim Reyling of Gifford; daughters, Kendra (Shane) Barbee of Monticello and Payton McNutt of Kannapolis, N.C.; grandchildren, Candice, Mallory, Julian and Crystal; boyfriend, Dave Wrzosek of Champaign; and her precious companion, Lucy.
A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Champaign, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820.
Memorials can be made in her name to the Champaign County Humane Society or Food for Families of Champaign County.
Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.