PARIS, Ill. — Stephen Allen Cisz, 51, was born May 1, 1969, at Mercy Hospital in Urbana and passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Urbana.
He lived most of his life in Illinois but also lived in Arizona and Montana. He worked as a drywaller, finisher and stilts-man. He loved animals, music and cooking.
Steve enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing, hiking and the mountains out West.
He is survived by his mother, Becky Cisz; father, Brian Cisz; wife, Melissa; sister, Amy, and brother-in-law, Jerry Rahm; daughters, Gabrielle and Madison; son, Nicholas; grandchildren, Isaiah, Arielle and Ezekial; nephews, Hunter and Wyatt; nieces, Abigail and Makayla; aunts, Jackie Moore and Angie Carr; and many cousins and other relatives.
Steve was loved by his family and friends. He will be greatly missed until we meet again with our father in heaven. Services will be held privately to honor his passing.