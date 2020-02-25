FORREST — Stephen Douglas Anderson, 70, of Forrest passed away peacefully, with loved ones by his side, at 2:03 a.m., Saturday (Feb. 22, 2020). Steve lost his nearly six-year battle with cancer, without complaining.
Steve was born on July 15, 1949, in Fairbury, a son to Francis and Adele (Shaddle) Anderson. His parents and one niece, Brooke Martin, preceded him in death.
Following his 1967 graduation from Forrest-Strawn-Wing High School, Steve worked in the area and became a member of the Army National Guard. In 1970, he left the National Guard to enlist in the U.S. Army. He served in Wurzburg, Germany, from 1970-1974. He later became a member of the JA Folwell Forrest American Legion.
Steve owned and operated Stephen Anderson Finishing and Decorating. He was passionate about the quality and detail of his work. In his leisure time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading, listening to music and cooking.
Steve is survived by his loving partner, Sharri Crane of Fairbury; siblings, Linda (John) Martin of Gibson City, Kay Anderson (Audris Griffith) of Taos, N.M., Mark (Sheri) Anderson of Downingtown, Pa., and Eric (Kristin) Anderson of Mackinaw; one nephew, Forest Anderson; one niece, Chloe Anderson; and five cousins.
There will be a memorial service at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, and a visitation will be one hour prior to the service, also at the funeral home in Fairbury, on Wednesday. Memorial contributions may be directed to Forrest Public Library, Forrest.
