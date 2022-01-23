POTOMAC — Arthur Stephen “Steve” Bass passed away peacefully at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, on Tuesday (Jan. 18, 2022) just three days after his 87th birthday.
Steve was born in Danville on Jan. 15, 1935. He was raised in Tuscola, where he learned his farming skills working on the family farm. In school, he was active in sports, lettering in football. He went on to Purdue University, where he was a member of the Purdue marching band and Phi Kappa Tau fraternity. He graduated from Purdue in 1957 with a degree in agricultural engineering and soil and water engineering. Upon graduation, he took over farming the Illinois Bass/Stephens farm near Fithian. Steve managed the Fithian farm for over forty years before he retired.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Nichols Bass; daughter, Julia Lynn Bass; son, Thomas Andrew Bass; and Tom’s son, Andrew Bass.