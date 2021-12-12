KENT, Wash. — Stephen Bersig was of Kent, Wash., formerly of Champaign.
Stephen graduated from Central High School. His main career was in graphic arts as a printer. He was a recent graduate from AIS in Washington. He had a great love for his family and friends. Stephen enjoyed interacting with family and many friends on social media, sharing his beautiful photos. Stephen had also enjoyed building models and working on cars. His recent passion for photography lead him to volunteer at the zoo in Washington, where he took and shared many wildlife photos.
Stephen is survived by his children, Jeanne (Mark) Cole of San Jose, Calif., Michael (Kimberly) Bersig of St. Louis, Amy Bersig of St. Louis and Annie Bersig of Kent; grandchildren, Lorelei Cole and Mason Cole of San Jose and Braylon Bersig and Khadin Bersig of St. Louis, Mo.; sisters, Carol Sinnes (Rodger Behrens) of Rantoul, Debbie Bersig of Champaign, Linda (Rick) Seager of Arvada, Colo., Janet (Terry) Charles of Champaign and Peggy Bersig (Lola Heim) of Rantoul; and many others, including an aunt, cousins, a niece, nephews and their children.
He was preceded in death by his parents Daniel Bersig and Rosalie Bersig; aunts and uncles; his niece, Virginia Sinnes; and brother-in-law, Norman Cooper.