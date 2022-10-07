CHAMPAIGN — Stephen Lowell “Buck” Dillman, 68, of Champaign went home to Jesus at 10:42 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
Steve was born to Lowell and Mary (Vance) Dillman on June 1, 1952, in Rolla, Mo. They preceded him in death.
On Oct. 21, 1989, he married Nancy Stephens.
He is survived by his sisters, Christa (Mike) Cox and Janell (Bob) Sechriest.
Steve served in the U.S. Navy. He worked at Kraft for 38 years, retiring in 2011. Steve enjoyed playing his guitars and harmonicas, fishing, gardening, feeding the hummingbirds and watching the Cubs. He will be missed by his faithful cat, Bandit. He was a member of Seymour United Methodist Church, American Legion Post 24 and the VFW.
A celebration of life for Nancy and Buck will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at Sunset Funeral Home, 1102 Churchill Road, Mahomet, IL 61853. Burial will take place in Grandview Cemetery, Mahomet. Visitation will be held prior to the service, from 10 to 11 a.m., at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Seymour United Methodist Church, American Legion Post 24 or the Kidney Foundation of Illinois.