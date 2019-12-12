CHAMPAIGN — Stephen (Steve) Frank Burden, 59, of Champaign transitioned peacefully on Saturday (Dec. 7, 2019) at home.
Born in Presque Isle, Maine, to the late Odie Grace and Arthur Burden, Steve was the third of five children. After his father’s retirement from the U.S. Air Force, the family would make Champaign their home.
Steve’s love for baseball would begin at an early age. He would attend and graduate from Centennial High School, where he would play on the school’s baseball team. Steve would play baseball while attending Parkland Junior College. A knee injury would put a halt to any further dreams of playing professionally, but not his passion for the game. He would coach baseball for 10 years at Centennial High School while also playing on several Champaign Park District leagues.
In 1984, Steve was hired by the City of Champaign’s fire department. He was most proud of his accomplishments during his 32 years of dedicated service. In 1995-1996, Steve was named Firefighter of the Year. On April 1, 1998, Steve became the department’s first African American lieutenant. Steve was also an active member of the Champaign Fire Fighters Honor Guard until his retirement in 2016.
The fire department is where Steve would reacquaint himself with a childhood neighbor of his grandmother’s, Jacqueline LeNoir-Polite, who would eventually become his wife of 33 years. To this union was born a daughter, Alicia. The couple’s love of children would see a host of nieces, nephews and neighborhood children in and out of their home. Steve and Jackie would adopt five of their foster children.
Some of Steve’s affiliations were trainer for the University of Illinois Department of Labor Education Hazardous Material Training Program, AeroCare, Champaign SOG Office, baseball coach for Centennial High School and the Champaign Park District.
Steve's hobbies included collecting black memorabilia, traveling, fishing, photography and various music genres.
Steve is survived by his wife, Jacqueline; sons, Marcus Burden, Mario Burden, Jason Polite (Chelsey), DeShawn Burden (Heather), DeAndre Burden and Devon’tae Burden, all of Champaign; daughters, Alicia Burden of Jonesboro, Ga., Darrian Boyd, Destiny Burden and Desiray Burden, all of Champaign; 21 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Steve was proceeded in death by both parents, an aunt, his in-laws, two nieces, a great-nephew, great-niece and two sisters-in-law.
His lifelong journey will be celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, Urbana, with the Rev. B.J. Tatum officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon with the service to follow immediately. Burial will be in Woodlawn Lincoln Cemetery, Urbana. Repast will be at Round Barn Banquet Center, Champaign. Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 1215 W. Bradley Ave., Urbana, is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to leekandsons@sbcglobal.net.
Two of Steve’s favorite saying were “It is what it is” and “It’s just another day." For those left to mourn the loss of this man, it’s much more than that.