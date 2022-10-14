Stephen D. Thompson Oct 14, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CLINTON — Stephen D. Thompson, 59, of Clinton died at 10:36 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 12, 2022) at University of Iowa Hospital, Iowa City, Iowa. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Calvert Funeral Home, 201 S. Center St., Clinton. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Videos