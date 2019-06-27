CHAMPAIGN — Stephen M. Denzer, 74, of Champaign died at 3:43 p.m. Tuesday (June 25, 2019) at home.
A celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy. The Rev. Randy Boltinghouse will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at the funeral home.
Stephen was born Sept. 15, 1944, in Decatur, the son of David W. and June Lucille Talley Denzer. He married Becky Padgett on Aug. 10, 1985, in Champaign. She survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Daryn (Julie) Denzer of Champaign and Daryl (Tonia) Denzer of LaPorte, Texas; one daughter, Shannon (Nick) Schneider of Mahomet; five grandchildren, Samantha (Neil) Hurt of Mahomet, Skye Denzer of Fisher, Haylie Denzer of Champaign, Mathieu Morales of Houston, Texas, and Vanessa Rios of LaPorte; three great-grandchildren, Jacob, Emerson and Anna Hurt; one brother, James (Diane) Denzer of Decatur; one sister-in-law, Sherri Denzer of Champaign; and his beloved pet, Connor.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Dave.
Stephen was a barber for 55 years. He owned Red Barron Barber Shop in Champaign and his DJ service, Nostalgia City.
His music and Becky were the greatest loves of his life. He was a St. Louis Cardinals and Illini basketball fan.
The family would like to thank Karen and her team for the fantastic care they gave Stephen and his family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hardeman Adoptable Animals, 86 Landfill Way, P.O. Box 513, Bolivar, TN 38008, or OSF Hospice. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.