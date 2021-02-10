CHAMPAIGN — Stephen Lowell “Buck” Dillman, 68, of Champaign went home to Jesus at 10:42 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 6, 2021).
Steve was born to Lowell and Mary (Vance) Dillman on June 1, 1952, in Rolla, Mo. They preceded him in death.
On Oct. 21, 1989, he married Nancy Stephens. She survives.
Also surviving are his sisters, Christa (Mike) Cox and Janell (Bob) Sechriest.
Steve served in the U.S. Navy. He worked at Kraft for 38 years, retiring in 2011.
Steve enjoyed playing his guitars and harmonicas, fishing, gardening, feeding the hummingbirds and watching the Cubs. He will be missed by his faithful cat, Bandit.
He was a member of Seymour United Methodist Church, American Legion Post 24 and the VFW.
Memorial contributions may be made to Seymour United Methodist Church, American Legion Post 24 or the Kidney Foundation of Illinois.
A celebration of Steve’s life will be held in the spring. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is assisting with arrangements (morganmemorialhome.com).