MAHOMET — Stephen George Dunlap, 67, passed away Friday (Dec. 13, 2019) in Melbourne, Fla.
Steve was born June 23, 1952, in Flora, to Charles and Thelma (Bryant) Dunlap.
Steve grew up in Mahomet. After graduating from Mahomet-Seymour High School, he joined the U.S. Army in 1970, serving in Vietnam, Korea and Germany. He retired in 1991 as a sergeant major. He worked for DynCorp International as an aircraft maintenance production controller for over 20 years, working overseas in Guatemala and Colombia, South America. Steve retired to Florida in 2013.
Steve is survived by his wife, Maria Avila Carvajal; daughters, Cathy and Cheryl Dunlap; son, Stephen Dunlap Jr.; five grandchildren, Tyler, Barbara, Cassandra, Angel and John; and sisters, Bev Winters and Sandy Miller-Smith.
Preceding him in death were his parents; two infant sons, Peter and Douglas Dunlap; and two brothers, Donald and Wayne Dunlap.
Steve was a member of the VFW, American Legion and United Methodist Church.
A visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at Life Event Center at Florida Memorial, 5950 S. U.S. 1, Rockledge, Fla. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, Mims, Fla.
Donations may be made in Steve’s memory to the VFW Post 8191, Melbourne, Fla.