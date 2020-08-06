FARMER CITY — Stephen E. Howell, 59, of Farmer City was called home to the Lord at 8:20 p.m. Monday (Aug. 3, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. He was surrounded by peace and love with his family by his side.
A celebration of life will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Mr. Howell was born Sept. 19, 1960, in Van Nuys, Calif., to Bill and Erlene (Howe) Howell. He married Vicki Lynn Hartley on Jan. 31, 1980, in Riverside, Calif. She survives in Farmer City.
Also surviving are two sons, Chad (Joy) Howell of Fisher and Jason (Christina) Howell of Mahomet; five grandchildren, Jakob, Landon, Avagail, Lukas and Savannah Howell; two brothers, Eric (Barb) Howell of Decatur and Ryan Howell of Arizona; five sisters, Leslie (Tim) Keeling of Moweaqua, Gina (Bill) Harlow of Pana, Tiffany (Marcia) Ramsey of Mattoon, Kim Howell of Warrensburg and Amber (Todd) Justice of Lovington; stepfather, Jerry Ginger of Decatur; stepmother, Diana (Chris) Kupish of Blue Mound; and many loved nieces and nephews.
Stephen was preceded by his parents, Bill Howell and Erlene Ginger.
He was a United States Air Force veteran and served from August 1978 to August 1982.
Stephen spent his free time enjoying woodworking, camping, fishing and a love of old cars. Above everything, he had a passion for his family.
His love for his wife and five grandchildren shown through everything he did. He was proud of his sons for the lives that they made and the daughters he gained. Stephen had a wonderful sense of humor, a contagious smile and left an imprint on the hearts of all who knew him. He will be greatly missed.