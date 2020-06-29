MONTEZUMA, Ind. — Stephen Jo Earley, 70, of Montezuma, Ind., passed away on Wednesday (June 24, 2020).
He was born in Paxton on Dec. 9, 1949, to D.C. Earley and Marilyn K. Stalter Earley.
Steve was a graduate of Urbana High School and earned his bachelor’s degree in business from Eastern Illinois University.
He was co-owner of six grocery stores, IGA and Save-a-Lot. He was an Elks Club member, Rockville Lodge. He was a lifelong White Sox fan. Known as “Gramps” by all of his grandchildren, he also was an avid dog lover. Farm living was his lifelong dream.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Gary Earley.
Survivors include his wife, Tressa Earley; two sons, A.J. Earley and Andy (Cierra Barker) Earley; a sister, Mary R. (Craig) Vallowe; and three grandchildren, Avery Briddick, Addie Jo Earley and Ava Earley.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Rockville Elks Club. Funeral services will be on Thursday, July 2, at 11 a.m. at the Independent Baptist Church in Montezuma for family and close friends. Pastor Keith McIntyre will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Parke-Vermillion County Humane Society. Envelopes will be available at visitation and funeral services.
Online condolences may be made to www.brownmackfuneralhome.com.