OAKWOOD — Stephen F. Layden was born on June 20, 1949, in Danville, to Bernice Brickner and Thomas Layden. He had a rich childhood on a Hoopeston farm with his six siblings.
He is survived by his siblings; mother-in-law, Wini Thomas; two children, Matt (Vivi) and Abbie (Ryan, Justin); and five grandchildren, Raenen, Ollie, Taddy, Ave’ Pettit and Yelka Layden. He also had very special bonds to his 52 first cousins, beloved 15 nieces and nephews and 23 great-nieces and -nephews.
The smartest decision he ever made was to marry his high school sweetheart Kathy Thomas. He loved her his whole life.
He was a legendary basketball player and all-around athlete in Rossville, followed by DACC, and ISU.
He was a successful entrepreneur in the siding/window business and enjoyed farming part time with his dad and cousins.
Steve was adventurous and loved to travel with his wife and children. He loved going on cruises, exploring other countries and spending time at their Florida home.
But the best part of his life began when he became Papa to his grandchildren. He and "Jammie" made breakfasts for the grands before driving them to school. They had weekly sleepovers, Saturdays at Steak 'n Shake, followed by hikes in Kickapoo. Not missing a ballgame, track meet or music concert was their norm. Papa taught all the grandkids how to water and snow ski, snorkel and scuba and to drive golf carts, mowers and boats. These years were full of laughter and play.
Steve was a curious, eager, lifelong learner. In the last years, he took classes in photography, sculpture, piano and yoga. He especially loved spending time with his dear friend, Susan Ennis.
A celebration of life will take place lakeside at 23 Ayrshire Court, Oakwood, at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 3. Coffee and danish at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Boys and Girls Club in Danville. Online condolences at rortvedtfuneralservices.com.