COLFAX — Stephen R. Harper, 74, of Colfax passed away on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Private graveside services will be held at a later date.
Steve was born on Oct. 13, 1945, in Urbana, the son of Virgil and Verona (Anderson) Harper. They preceded him in death.
Steve is survived by his daughter, Lori Donovan (Jim Young), and son, Phil Harper (Carla). He is also survived by two grandsons, Mike Donovan (Josie) and Pat Donovan (Kaitlin), and three great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Farney, Andrew Donovan and Ana Donovan, and a fourth great-grandchild expected in July. He is also survived by two sisters, Pam Bell and Kathy Thomas, along with a number of nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Lynne Etherton, and his stepfather, Harold Thomas.
Steve was a letter carrier in Gibson City for 36 years and a postmaster for 14 years, as well as a member of the National Association of Postmasters & Letter Carriers. He also served two terms on the city council in Gibson City.
Steve’s hobbies included restoring antique light fixtures; he was an avid auto racing fan as well as a Chicago Bears and Illinois fan.
Memorials may be made to Toys for Tots, Wounded Warriors or Tunnels 2 Towers.