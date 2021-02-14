PITTSBURGH — Stephen J. Costantino, age 62, of Urbana, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. Beloved husband of Michelle (May) Costantino; stepfather of Mike Wilke, John Zachariah Simile and Beth Byrne. Dear son of Roger (Marilyn) Costantino and Barbara (late Arthur) Zysk. Brother of Sue (Rob) Kaczorowski, Maria (Peter) White, Anthony (Teresa), John (Sally), Roger (Tina), Richard (Mary), Robert (Patricia), and the late James Costantino. Special granddaughter Isabella Byrne. Also dearly missed by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and all who knew him.
Steve was a salesman in the family business with his father for over 10 years in the card and gift shop industry, R.A. Costantino Associates. He was the former media director at Canevin High School and videographer during Bishop Wuerl's weekly show, "The Teaching of Christ." He was a gifted, self-taught musician and played multiple instruments.
Steve loved the church, music, ministry, and played guitar at the original Folk Masses at St. Philip Church in the early '70s. He also played masses at Ascension Church, Kane Hospital and at Canevin High School.
Steve was an active pro-life advocate, born with early birth defects. In his early 30s, he wrote a pro-life song, "Point of View: A Pro-Life Anthem," based on his epiphany that current prenatal technology could detect his birth defects and he could have been aborted. The song and his story were featured in the Pittsburgh Catholic, and caught the attention of various pro-life groups across the country. Before long, Steve was speaking at large dinners and events, sharing his story and his pro-life insights. Steve was very gregarious and touched many lives. While he always had health issues, his light always shined brightly.
Due to current health restrictions, masks are required with social distancing. Family and friends will be received Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shepner-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 165 Noble Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15205. 412-921-3661. Mass of Christian burial, 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Philip Catholic Church, Pittsburgh. Everyone please meet at church. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a pro-life organization, "And Then There Were None," abortionworker.com.