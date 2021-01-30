DANVILLE — Steve Kelly died peacefully at home Tuesday morning (Jan. 26, 2021) surrounded by family.
Stephen Bowen Kelly was born on Aug. 25, 1941, to Donald and Lavon (Bowen) Kelly. Steve was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Susan (Arnold), of 60 years; and daughters, Lori Sue and Jennifer Ann, both of whom were born with cystic fibrosis.
Steve attended Cannon Grade School and graduated from Danville High School in 1959. Later, he attended and graduated from Northern Illinois University. Steve Kelly was known to be one of the most gifted athletes to grace Danville High School in the 1950s. Steve was captain of the basketball team. He was an exquisite passer and formidable defender. He excelled as a tennis player on the clay courts at Lincoln Park.
But it was Steve’s powerful left arm and irrepressible competitive spirit that allowed him to achieve athletic success at the highest level. In his book, "Sports Through My Eyes," covering 50 years of Danville area sports, Commercial News sportswriter Fowler Connell ranked Steve’s performance in the 1958 Illinois State High School baseball championships — in spite of a losing effor — as his choice for the number two all-time best performance.
In the semi-final game, Steve pitched 12 innings that included 16 strikeouts and only five hits. Steve was later named Most Valuable Player in the tournament. He pitched a record-breaking 30 consecutive no-hit innings his senior year. In the summer of 1959, Steve signed a “bonus baby” contract with Kansas City Athletics that reportedly made him the highest-paid player in the organization. Steve pitched five years in Professional Triple A-level baseball.
After professional baseball, Steve spent the remainder of his working years in the insurance industry as a claims adjuster. He began this part of his career with Country Companies in Danville before he headed up north. He then moved on to CNA Insurance in downtown Chicago, where he retired after 20 years. A picture of Mount Hood that hangs on the living-room wall celebrates an especially large insurance settlement rendered in its shadow.
In later years, Steve and wife Susan acquired a love for outdoor life that included camping and hiking in national parks and at least once in the Swiss Alps. Steve grew into a skilled fly fisherman — always “catch and release.” Beginning with Illinois rivers, e.g., Middle Fork and Fox, Steve ventured on to more classic sites in Yellowstone and the Rio Grande, Snake, Cataloochee, Gunnison and Sacramento rivers. By life’s end, Steve had become a steward of natural habitat, planting and caring for well over 100 trees and fields of prairie grass on his rural property. By any measure, Steve Kelly lived a full and complete life, one of perseverance and fortitude.
A graveside service will be held Feb. 11 at 2:30 p.m., with the Rev. Randall Robinson officiating, at Springhill Cemetery. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3949 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, has been entrusted with arrangements. It is kindly requested that those in attendance of the services wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to cystic fibrosis.