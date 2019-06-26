Stephen Lee Phillips, 69, of Thomasboro passed away at 6:13 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.THOMASBORO — Stephen Lee Phillips, 69, of Thomasboro passed away at 6:13 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
He was born April 13, 1950, in Danville, to Harry L. and Frances L. (Lanter) Phillips.
He is survived by his mother, Frances L. Phillips of Tilton; longtime companion of 25 years, Joannie Borders; a daughter, Shelley Griffith; four brothers, John Phillips of Tacoma, Wash., Earl (Brenda) Phillips of Tilton, David (Rhonda) Phillips of Tilton and Brian (Dana) Phillips of Georgetown; two grandchildren, Skye Silver and Sadie Silver, both of Philo; stepchildren, Anastasia (Corey) Franzen, Brent Borders and Amanda Borders; and numerous stepgrandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father and a special nephew, Jason Phillips.
He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in Vietnam. He owned and operated Thomasboro Plumbing. He enjoyed fishing. He was an animal lover and loved his West Highland terriers.
A memorial gathering will be at 1 p.m. June 30, 2019, at 120 W. Third St., Tilton.
Memorials may be made to the C.A.R.A. animal shelter in Tilton. Online condolences at rortvedtfuneralservices.com.