FISHER — Stephen B. Lindsey, 76, of Fisher passed away of recurring cancer with the Lord and his family on Tuesday (Nov. 10, 2020) at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton. A graveside service with military rites will be held at a later date at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Steve was born on Oct. 11, 1944, in Champaign, to V.B. and Vivian (White) Lindsey.
He is survived by his wife, Kathryn M. (Glazik) Lindsey. They were married April 21, 1990.
He resided in the area all his life and the last 31 years in Fisher.
He also leaves a daughter, Alicia Marie Lindsey, and son, Anthony James Lindsey, both of Fisher; three granddaughters, Lealah, Ruby and Nova; and a half sister, Darlene White of Rantoul.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, John M. Lindsey; and a half brother, Robert Lindsey.
Steve graduated from Champaign Central in 1962. He started at Kraft Foods in 1963 and retired in 2007. He then worked for Black & Co. as a delivery driver.
He served in the U.S. Army National Guard from 1966 to 1972 as a trained medic. He was involved in drag racing from 1968 to 1978. He was also a private pilot. His best ride was taking his mother up and showing her the countryside.
Steve had a full and wonderful life, many friends, great relatives, wonderful in-laws, an angel for a wife, two super kids and three beautiful granddaughters. Yes, a full life indeed.
Memorials may be made to St. Malachy Church, Rantoul, or River Valley Church of Christ, Fisher.