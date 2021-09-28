URBANA — Steve was born on Jan. 11, 1948, the first of seven children born to Mary (Murphy) and Cliff Luesse.
Steve passed away at home in Urbana on Feb. 2, 2020, from a pulmonary embolism.
Steve is survived by five siblings.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Greg.
After Steve received his BS and MS degrees, he moved to San Francisco and began his own business working as a vocational rehabilitation counselor.
A celebration for Steve will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the home of Martin Luesse and Angela Bingaman, 1185 CR 700 North, Tolono, IL 61880.