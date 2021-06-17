VILLA GROVE — Stephen W. (Zeke) Marrs, 71, of Villa Grove died at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at home, with his family by his side.
Steve was born Sept. 20, 1949, in Paris, Ill. He was the son of Frederick W. Marrs and Kathleen Faye Jones Marrs.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Connie L. Martin and Paula J. Uphoff; and one nephew, Tony W. Payton.
Survivors include two sisters, Carmen R. McNamara (David) of Champaign and Marilyn S. Klinkow of Urbana; and three nieces and two nephews, Buffie Shelmadine of Tuscola, Cory Hampsten of Paris, Ill., Lindsey Cagle of Tuscola, Zack Cagle of Tuscola and Melissa Baier of Oswego. He also had several great-nieces and great-nephews and one great-great-nephew.
Steve graduated from Villa Grove High School in 1968. He then entered the U.S. Army, where he proudly served in the Vietnam War and was awarded three Bronze Stars. Following his enlistment, Steve worked for the railroad (Union Pacific Railroad) for 38 years. His career included duties as a trainman, conductor and railroad engineer. His hobbies included hunting, fishing and occasionally riding his motorcycle. He was a member of Pheasants Forever, Ducks Unlimited, VFW of Villa Grove and American Legion.
A visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. and funeral service at 2 p.m. with Ted Shearer officiating and military rites by the Villa Grove VFW Post 2876, on Saturday, June 19, at Joines Funeral Home, Villa Grove.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor's choice.