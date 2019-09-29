THOMASBORO — Stephen Martin, 77, passed away at his home on Wednesday (Sept. 25, 2019) in Thomasboro.
He was born in Paxton on July 17, 1942, the son of Robert and Inez Martin. Stephen loved to go camping and was a member of the Four Winds Camping Club. He was a Cub Scout leader, baseball coach and trustee for the Thomasboro Town Board. He also enjoyed rebuilding Corvair engines with his wife of 59 years, Linda. Steven was a great friend to many and will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; sister, Martha Stone; children, Rodney Martin, Robin (Kevin) Martin, Robert (Becky) Martin, Butch (Shannon) Martin and Lynn (Joseph) Perry; 20 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of Stephen’s life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Pells Park 757 E. Pells St. in Paxton.
Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, will be handling arrangements.