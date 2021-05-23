CHAMPAIGN — Stephen E. Nunn, 74, of Champaign died Monday, May 10, 2021, at his home.
He was born in Champaign, a son to Robert Lee and Rose Ann. He married the love of his life, Carol Heiser, on Sept. 23, 2002, at the Urbana courthouse. She preceded him in death on Jan. 11, 2020.
He is survived by his son, a brother and two nephews.
Steve was very proud of his military service and his two stints in the Navy. He was passionate about riding his Harley-Davidson bikes and enjoyed many trips on them with his lovely wife, Carol.
He was a no-nonsense kinda guy but loved to hang out with his friends at the VFW.
Stephen was a charming and artistic man who will be missed by many.
A memorial service for Steve will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.