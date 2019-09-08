CHAMPAIGN — Stephen Henry Palmer, 77, of Champaign passed away at 12:05 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 5, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
There will be a memorial service at noon Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, with visitation from 10 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. Burial will be at Danville National Cemetery, Danville, following the service. Danville American Legion Post #210 will provide military rites.
Survivors include a son, Jeff (Jennifer) Palmer of Des Peres, Mo., and a daughter, Stephanie Haines of Champaign; four grandchildren, Christopher, Grace, Ethan and Madyson. Also surviving are a sister, Susan (Dennis) Grube of El Paso, Ill., and a brother, Michael Palmer of Champaign.
Steve was born Dec. 17, 1941, a son of Kenneth and Gertrude (McDonald) Palmer. He graduated from Champaign High School and served in the U.S. Navy from 1960 to 1964 on two carriers, ending his naval career on the Aircraft Carrier USS Roosevelt. His love of country and patriotism grew out of his military service. He was a member of the Urbana American Legion Post #71. He was a lifelong union electrician and in his later career, worked at and retired from Parkland College. Steve was a member of the NRA and was an avid gun enthusiast. His hobbies included fishing and photography, as well as participation in stock car racing and demolition derbies. He also loved to write poems, some of which were published. Through the years, he had several dogs, and each one was his special companion.
Steve dearly loved his family and was devoted to his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.
Memorials may be made to the Urbana American Legion Post #71. Condolences may be offered at www.renner-wikoffchapel.com.