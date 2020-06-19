CHAMPAIGN — Stephen J. Roberts was born May 5, 1943, in Urbana. He graduated from Urbana High in 1961 and from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale in 1965. He married Betty Ann Yehling in 1967.
Stephen worked for the Illinois Natural History Survey as a research entomologist for 35 years and retired in 1998.
He leaves behind his wife of 52 years; two daughters, Pamela (Jason) Brandon and Jennifer Roberts; one son, Christopher Roberts; and a granddaughter, Calypso Brandon.
He passed away at Reflections Memory Care in Savoy on Thursday (June 18, 2020). He was preceded in death by his parents, Alberta and Clyde Roberts, and a sister, Linda (Roberts) Russie.
His family will miss him very much. He is now in God's care.
