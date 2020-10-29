CHAMPAIGN — Stephen J. Siemsen, 73, of Fort Myers, Fla., and Champaign, formerly of Gibson City, peacefully passed away at 9:03 p.m. Monday (Oct. 26, 2020) at home in Champaign with his family at his side.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City, with a memorial service to follow at 3 p.m. with Deacon Paul Sarantakos officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Pregnancy Clinic of Naples, Fla., or Bishop McNamara High School in Kankakee.
Steve was born Aug. 16, 1947, in Kankakee, a son of Russell and Doreen Goselin Siemsen. He married Greta E. Kapchinske on Feb. 7, 1970, in Kankakee. They just celebrated 50 years of marriage.
Greta survives in Champaign and Fort Myers. Also surviving are his son, Andrew (Stefanie) Siemsen of Perry, Ga.; and two grandchildren, Ayden and Sofiya Siemsen, who were their grandpa’s pride and joy, and Steve was involved in all of their sport and school activities.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother.
Steve graduated from Bishop McNamara High School in 1965. He was a proud supporter of his alma mater. He moved to Gibson City in 1972 and opened his own State Farm Insurance office and continued to operate it until retiring in 2007. He was an accomplished entrepreneur in the area and owned Siemsen Property Management.
He was a devout Catholic and was very active in the church in his communities, often volunteering for whatever needed to be done. He loved the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He was an avid golfer and was a member of Lincolnshire Country Club for over 40 years and a 30-year member of the Chicago Golf Association (CDGA). He was a member of the Gibson City Rotary Club, was a board member for Gibson Federal and a longtime member of the T-N-T coffee club.
