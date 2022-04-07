MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Stephen Michael Smith was born Oct. 22, 1970, in Danville, and resided in Memphis, Tenn. Stevie departed this life on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
He is survived by his wife, Angela Phillips-Smith; parents, Allen and Carol Dixon; and several brothers and sisters.
Viewing and services will be at M.J. Edwards Funeral Home, 4445 Stage Road, Memphis. Military committal will follow at Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.
There will be a local memorial service Sunday, April 10, at 5 p.m. at Mason Temple COGIC, 102 Indiana St., Danville.