NEW BERLIN, Wis. — Stephen (Steve) Allen Smith, 70, of New Berlin, Wis., passed away Saturday (April 24, 2021).
Steve was born during the season’s worst snowstorm on Dec. 10, 1950, to Lloyd and Charlotte Smith of Allerton. He graduated high school from ABL in 1968 as an all-star athlete. He graduated from Cardinal Stritch in Milwaukee in 2002 with a bachelor of science in business management. His father, Lloyd, was present at his graduation, which meant the world to Steve.
Steve was the business manager for CMB Health Specialties, where he worked with his wife, Dr. Carol Brown (“Dr. Mom” and “Dr. Grandma”), since 1989. Carol and Steve (“Goomba”) were together several years before they were married on Nov. 10, 2000. According to Carol, Steve was the most patient and kind man she had ever met, and their years together will be cherished forever.
Steve’s friendship touched many lives, and he enjoyed time with Carol and her family, all his family and their many friends. He enjoyed many beautiful days on the golf course with his sons and friends and traveling with Carol.
He was always proud and has a special love for each of his three sons and their families, Bryce (Kodi) Smith of Dunlap (Lindee and Jase Arrasmith and Ella Smith), Brad (Laura) Smith of Sidney (Shelby, Bradley and Hayden Smith) and Scott (Amanda) Smith of Villa Grove (Peyton and Jackson Smith). Though he lived miles away, he always stayed in touch with them by phone and many visits.
Even though miles separated them, Steve continued to be a big brother for his siblings, Randy Smith, Stanley Smith, Sandra (Kenny) Spencer and Peg (Jeff) Hillery. Steve stayed connected to his family and always knew what was happening with his nieces and nephews (Gary, Meghan, Charlotte, Ben, Nick, Sam and Kenzi) and grandnieces and grandnephews.
Steve was preceded in death by his mother and father, Charlotte and Lloyd Smith of Allerton; and sister-in-law, Carol Ann Smith (Terven) of Arthur.
Services will be held at Krause Funeral Home, 12401 W. National Ave., New Berlin, WI, on Thursday, April 29, from 4 to 6 p.m. and will be livestreamed. Graveside services will follow at 1 p.m. Friday, April 30, at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Newman.
The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Brookside Baptist Church in Brookfield, Wis.