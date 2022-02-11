TROY — Stephen “Steve” Brian Stone, 62, of Troy was born Saturday, April 11, 1959, in Cape Girardeau, Mo., to Orval and Freida (Mason) Stone, and passed away peacefully on Jan. 31, 2022, at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis.
Steve was a member of the Villa Grove Camargo Lodge in Villa Grove. He excelled at working with his hands in many trades of construction, and all the hardware stores knew “Stoney.” He loved to golf, play softball and had a passion for the St. Louis Cardinals. Recently, he was a passionate and loving helping hand for his wife, Penny, with her woodworking crafts and shows. Most of all, he enjoyed camping and fishing with his grandkids while teaching them all about John Wayne westerns.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, one sister and his daughter, Lindsey Stone.
Surviving are his wife, Penny D. (nee Fredrikson) Stone of Troy; children, Valorie Gregory, Michael Stone, Evan Stone, Tara Rutledge and Trent Smith; 10 grandchildren; his brothers, Larry Stone and Mike Shepard; and nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Memorials may be made to his family, and online expressions of sympathy may be made at richesonfh.com.
A celebration of Steve’s life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Villa Grove VFW, 9 S. Main St., Villa Grove. Richeson Funeral Home, Troy.