URBANA — Stephen Robert Swords, 67, of Urbana died at 12:07 p.m. Tuesday (July 19, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Evergreen Cremation Services, 702 Bloomington Road, Suite 102, Champaign.