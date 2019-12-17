MONTICELLO — Stephen Eugene Woods, 74, of Monticello, passed away at 11:04 a.m., Dec. 14, 2019, at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Stephen was born Oct. 17, 1945, in Decatur, the son of Archibald and Loretta (Brogan) Woods.
Stephen is survived by his son, John Woods, spouse Julie, of Downers Grove; grandchildren, Stephen and Althea Woods; sisters, Kakie Heidkamp, spouse Ed, of Cisco, and Susan Courson, spouse Terry, of Monticello; nieces, nephews and extended family; and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother William.
Stephen worked in maintenance, was Union President, and Credit Union Treasurer at Clifford-Jacobs Forging. He served in the U.S. Marines in Vietnam and earned a Bronze Star. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed fishing, and was a motorcycle enthusiast.
A visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be held in Monticello Township Cemetery with military graveside rites.
Memorial contributions may be made to Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund vvmf.org.
Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.