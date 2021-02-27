HOMER — Steve D. Bialeschki, 62, of Homer passed away at 10:25 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 25, 2021) at home.
A celebration of life will be on his birthday, June 1. Freese Funeral Home, Sidney, is assisting with arrangements.
Steve was born June 1, 1958, in Tuscola, a son to Gaylord and Janet Trowbridge, Bialeschki.
Surviving are a daughter, Stephene V. Daytel (Tom) Beller of Bethany; five grandchildren; siblings, Barbara (Leroy) Dial of Fithan, Mike Bialeschki of Sidney, Rhonda (Jeffery) Burgin of Sidney and Joe (Kelly) Bialeschki of Monticello; and an uncle, Allen (Sylvia) Trowbridge of Collinsville.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Dickie and Gary.
Steve recently retired from Frito Lay Elevator, Sidney. He enjoyed fishing with his dog, Cooter.
Memorials may be made to Tilton Animal Rescue. Condolences may also be made at freesefh.com.