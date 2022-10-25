DALLAS, Texas — Steve Coplea, 70, of Dallas, Texas, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Medical City Hospital, Dallas.
He was born on Nov. 6, 1951, in Paxton, the son of Gib and Juanita (Wilkey) Coplea.
He is survived by one sister, Dawn (John) Overstreet of Paxton; one brother, Mark (Jodi) Coplea of Loda; six nephews, Justin (Jen) Overstreet, Tyler Overstreet, Dylan (Kasey) Overstreet, Dalton Coplea, Jaxson (Courtney) Coplea and Gavin Coplea; and seven great-nieces and -nephews, Colton and Ava Overstreet, Everly and Rhett Overstreet, Kobi and Breese Overstreet and Nash Coplea.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Dan Coplea.
Steve was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs. He also loved watching and supporting his niece and nephews in sporting events.
Cremation rites have been accorded. No services will be held at this time.
Memorials may be made to PBL athletics. Cox-Knapp Funeral Home, Paxton, is handling arrangements. Please sign his guest book at coxknapp.com.