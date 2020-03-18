RANTOUL — Our father, Steve Cornwell, went home to the Lord on Monday (March 16, 2020). He joins his wife, Beth, parents, and younger brother, Wayne Jr.
Steve died at Carle Hospital in Urbana following a long battle with heart disease. He is survived by his four children, Jan (Vince) Falvey, Abby (Aaron) Walston, Judy (Tom Fultz) Cornwell and Steve DW Cornwell. He is also survived by his brother, Jesse Cornwell, and sister, Lorretta (Rick) Dubson, and his many grandchildren, who were his greatest joy. He loved his family and friends with his whole heart.
Steve was born at Chanute Air Force Base on July 8, 1961. He attended Wheeler High School. Steve spent many years working at Caradco and Woodlawn/Lincoln/Mount Hope cemeteries as the grounds supervisor. He enjoyed camping “The Great Outdoors” (including that movie), fishing and motorcycles.
He saw life as an incredible journey and he had one. He was a fighter his whole life. His family and friends will remember that he was rich in love and chill as F. He was an amazing man and hero to many.
Memorials can be made in his name to the Champaign County Humane Society.