RANTOUL — Steve Alan Garrett, 61, passed away Friday (June 28, 2019) at home in Rantoul.
He was born Aug. 29, 1957, in Champaign, to Dean and Willodean (Vaughn) Garrett.
Steve is survived by his mother; significant other, Barb Calvert; children, Christine Garrett and Andrea Garrett; grandchildren, Cierra Garrett and Daniel Bridges; brothers, Gary Garrett, Robert (Michelle) Garrett and Derrick (Christina) Garrett; and several cousins, nieces and one nephew.
He was preceded in death by his father and brother, Jeffery Garrett.
Steve enjoyed fishing, gardening and tinkering with vehicles.
A celebration of life service will be held in Steve’s honor at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery. A luncheon will follow the burial at Amvets Post 3, 203 W. Hill St., Champaign, IL 61820.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Steve’s family. Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.