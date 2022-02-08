OGDEN — Steve L. Heath, 62, of Ogden passed away at 2:30 a.m. Monday (Feb. 7, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Mayview. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., is in charge of arrangements.
Steve was born Aug. 16, 1959, in Rantoul, the son of Ralph and Janet (Carmien) Heath. He has been with his life partner, Cathy Cherry, for 33 years. She survives.
He is also survived by her daughter, Kim (Jeremy) Darnell of Gibson City; granddaughter, Adlee; his parents of Ogden; brother, Mike (Tammy) Heath of Flatville; niece, Nikki (Josh) Garmon; great-nephew, Grayson Garmon; niece, Carlie Heath; and great-niece, Blakely Heath; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Steve was a member of UA Local 149 for over 30 years. He retired from the University of Illinois as a building trades supervisor. He enjoyed hunting, spending time outdoors and, most of all, spending time with family, helping out anyway he could.
Memorials may be made to Whitetails Unlimited, the National Wild Turkey Federation or the NRA. Condolences may be made at freesefh.com.