ST. JOSEPH — Steve Hopkins, 73, of St. Joseph passed away at 7:35 p.m. Friday (Sept. 18, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Private service will be held at a later date.
Steve was born April 8, 1947, in Champaign. He married Donna Weller on Aug. 5, 1983. She survives.
He is also survived by a brother, Mike Hopkins of Minnesota; brother-in-law, Andy Weller; and sister-in-law, Carol Ingram.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Steve was a U.S. Marine veteran from 1966-1970, serving in Vietnam.
He retired from the University of Illinois in Building Services.