ST. JOSEPH — Steve R. Mumm, 78, of St. Joseph passed away at 4:40 a.m. Wednesday (March 16, 2022) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, March 21, at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Sidney.
Steve was born Sept. 24, 1943, in Urbana, the son of Russell and Lillie Mae (Taylor) Mumm.
He is survived by his children, Angela K. Mumm of Cape Coral, Fla., Vicki Sue Sparks of St. Joseph and Robert Russell Mumm of Champaign; two grandchildren, Kayla Sue Sparks and Brandon Ray Sparks; brother, Jim Mumm Sr. of Sidney; sister, Connie Mumm of Ft. Meyers, Fla.; and dog, Pearl.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Jackie Hawk.
Steve served as road commissioner of St. Joseph Township for 34 years. He farmed in the St. Joseph area all of his life. He enjoyed hunting and going for rides in the truck with his dog, Pearl.
Memorials may be made to the St. Joseph Stanton Fire Protection District. Condolences may be left at freesefh.com.