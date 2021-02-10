ST. JOSEPH — Steve A. Nussmeyer, 67, of St. Joseph passed away at 7:55 p.m. Monday (Feb. 8, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Steve was born Sept. 11, 1953, in Champaign, the son of Irvin and Vera (Kincade) Nussmeyer. He lived on the family farm 4 miles north of Broadlands. His parents moved to Sidney in 1970, where he then graduated from Unity High School in 1971. After graduation, Steve enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving for six years. He served with the 2nd Infantry Division, 9th Infantry Division and 101st Airborne Division, where he was awarded the Army Commendation for Mertorious Service. While in the Army, he met his wife, Enola Darcey of Bayou Blue, La. They met March 1, 1974, and were happily married July 12, 1974, in Bayou Blue.
To the marriage were born their children, Scott Allen Nussmeyer of Bourg, La., Keith Allen Nussmeyer of Houma, La., Taunya Ann (Russell) Rose of Fort Worth, Texas, and Wesley Allen Nussmeyer of Georgetown; three grandchildren, Destiny Rose, Hunter Nussmeyer and Austin Rose; brother, Ron Nussmeyer of Flora; and sister, Karen (Darrin) Reifsteck of Villa Grove.
After leaving the service, Steve worked for Halliburton in the Gulf of Mexico for 12 years. He then moved back to Illinois in 1989, where he worked for and retired from the Illinois State Prison in Danville with 25 years of service, retiring in December 2014.
Steve loved his family and farming, riding horses and fishing. He was a longtime member of Living Word Family Church of St. Joseph.
Steve was was diagnosed with cancer in 1991. He went through three transplants at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
