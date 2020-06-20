ST. JOSEPH — Steve Worley 64, of St. Joseph passed away at 12:29 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
No public services will be held. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is handling arrangements.
Steve was born Jan. 19, 1956, in Highland, the son of Robert and Edna (Burton) Worley. He was married to Teresa Schlueter in 1977, whom he had his three children with.
He is survived by his children, Jeremy (Melissa) Worley, Cory (Jessica) Worley and Jocelyn Campbell, all of St. Joseph; six grandchildren, Tyler, Anna, Ripley, Jesse, Braydon and Ava; one great-granddaughter, Sophia; one brother, Wally (Sharolyn) Worley of St. Joseph; and six sisters, Pat Screieck of Mt. Sterling, Sue (Tom) Star of Pocahontas, Cecila (Rick) Goodfellow of Lytle, Texas, Darla Worley of St. Joseph, Monica Wells of St. Joseph and Terri (William) Vickers of St. Joseph.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Bobby and Joseph; and one sister, Mary Rose Worley.
Steve worked in construction all his life. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and just being outdoors.
He helped coach his children in youth sports. He loved to joke around, was a big John Wayne Western fan and cheered for the Bears, Cubs and Illini. Most of all, he enjoyed being with his grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation.