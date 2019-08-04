MONTICELLO — Steven Daniel Bayes, 63, of Monticello passed away at 6:05 p.m. Friday (Aug. 2, 2019) at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Steven was born Feb. 4, 1956, in Charleston, the son of Robert and Myrtle (Snyder) Bayes. He married Bonnie Ellen Jones on May 12, 1979, in DeLand.
Steven is survived by his wife, Bonnie Bayes of Monticello; son, Daniel Bayes (Katie) of Joplin, Mo.; daughters, Rachel Charters (Lucas) of St. Joseph and Dacia Stemle of Bement; grandchildren, Michael, Oliver, Nikola, Avry and Cooper; father, Robert Bayes of Findlay; brother, Thomas Bayes (Ronni) of Sullivan; and sisters, Brenda Taber (John) of Charleston and Cheryl Jones (Randy) of DeLand.
He was preceded in death by his mother and grandparents.
Steven worked for the courier services at Carle. Steven was a member of Monticello Christian Church, where he had served as a deacon. Steven was an avid gardener, loved researching family history and volunteered in local politics. Steven loved his children deeply and loved being “papa” to his five grandchildren.
A visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Monticello Christian Church. Funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. with Jerry Dusenberry officiating, then interment will be held at Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston, at 2 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the Carle Guest House or Monticello Christian Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.