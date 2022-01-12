CHAMPAIGN — Steve Blue was born Aug. 29, 1952, in Urbana, a son of Dale I. Blue and Lucille Shoaf Blue.
He was raised in Ludlow on the farm until he moved to Champaign with his mother. He married Bonita Stombaugh in October 1970 in Rantoul.
Steve was a member of Ludlow Methodist Church and was a Boy Scout in Ludlow and Champaign. He played Little League Baseball for Vaughn & Bartlow and played football for Franklin Junior High and Central High School.
He was a member of Local 841 Operators since 1980. Steve worked for Mahomet Township and Leo Bian Construction in the early '70s. He also drove a semi for his mother’s trucking company, Shields Trucking, for two years before starting his own business in October 1975, Blue’s Lawngrading and Excavating. During his 47 years in business, he provided grading for Signature Homes, Ironwood Homes and Nelson Construction. He also was a contractor with numerous other businesses. One special job Steve completed was grading the baseball diamond in Savoy that was dedicated in memory of his son, Travis, as Travis Field.
Survivors include his wife, Bonnie; two brothers, Dale (Kathy) and Jack (Theresa); and three granddaughters.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister; his son, Travis, in 1991; and daughter, Amy Blue-Short, in 2019.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at Trinity Community Fellowship, 1300 W. Clinton Ave., Farmer City. The Rev. David Ashby will officiate. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.