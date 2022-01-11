Steven Blue Jan 11, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHAMPAIGN — Steven Blue, 69, of Champaign died Saturday (Jan. 8, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos