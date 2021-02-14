URBANA — Steven C. “Bootman” Boley died Sunday (Feb. 7, 2021) at home with his brother, Chris, by his side.
Steve was born on Jan. 6, 1952, to Carl M. and Mary Elizabeth Orr Boley. He was a 1970 graduate of Urbana High School. Anyone who knows “Boot” knows he lived life to the fullest. Whether he was riding horses in southern Indiana, cooking for fans at Illini tailgates, or listening to his favorite band, Nickel & Dimes, he gave it his all. He was always the life of the party.
Steve was preceeded in death by his parents and a sister, Janice Evens.
He is survived by his brother, Chris (Jerri) Boley; several nieces and nephews; and his special friend, Joyce Leigh.
The family would like to express thanks to Transition Hospice, who provided wonderful care to Steve during the last few months.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.