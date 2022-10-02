CHAMPAIGN — On Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, Steven Borbely, loving son, brother and uncle, passed away at the tender age of 57 in Champaign.
Steven was born in Champaign on July 24, 1965, to parents Thomas (father) and Ildiko (mother). He was a shy, kind and compassionate spirit who was friendly to all he met. Steven was a charmer, always doing his best to receive love from those who surrounded him. He was a giving man. Steven was continually willing to help the underdog. Steven cared deeply for his family and was a thoughtful uncle and great-uncle.
Steven was the proud owner of an ice cream business. He worked hard traveling around Champaign to make sure all were able to buy and enjoy ice cream.
Steven had a passion for meteorology and enjoyed tracking storms. He had the unique ability to turn simple, everyday objects into weather tracking devices. Steven liked to fix things and enjoyed rebuilding computer devices. He had a fondness for animals, especially dogs, and loved to feed the geese and ducks. Steven enjoyed entertaining his family and friends with his love for singing karaoke.
Steven is survived by his mother, Ildiko; father, Tom; and sisters, Judy and Barbara.
A celebration of life in Steven’s honor will be held on Oct. 7 at Jupiter's at the Crossing from 5 to 7 p.m.